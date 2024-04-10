Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.44 billion 0.42 $99.05 million $3.75 17.42 Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.60 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 1 0 1.86 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus target price of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.43% 23.13% 4.92% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

