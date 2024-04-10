CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

