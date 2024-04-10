CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.