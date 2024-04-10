Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Raised by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 891,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,682. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.