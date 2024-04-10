Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.094 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Conwest Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Conwest Associates Price Performance

CWPS stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Conwest Associates has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Conwest Associates Company Profile

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

