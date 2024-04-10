Contrasting Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Integrated Ventures and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Gryphon Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.84 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.10 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 10.10 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01

Gryphon Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14% Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80%

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

