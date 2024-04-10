Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.90 and its 200-day moving average is $246.72.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.