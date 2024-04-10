Conflux Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $116.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,376.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.40 or 0.00879838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00137898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00193991 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00134794 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,988,675,387 coins and its circulating supply is 3,851,202,445 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,988,514,160.88 with 3,851,014,150.67 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32762917 USD and is down -11.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $69,441,084.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

