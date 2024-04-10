Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Generac worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $136.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

