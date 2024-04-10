Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of LCI Industries worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 346,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.01%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

