Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $271,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4,634.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE SSD traded down $8.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.47. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.53 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

