Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 49,805 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.64% of Clearwater Analytics worth $128,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,370,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,006,400 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,981. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.91, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

