Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,545 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Trex makes up approximately 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $156,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 639,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

View Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.