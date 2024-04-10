Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Palomar worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 965,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,018,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $76.91. 62,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,557 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.