Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,645,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

