Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,584,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 459,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 270,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.5 %

Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,861. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.