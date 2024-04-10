Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 311,799 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.54% of Douglas Dynamics worth $65,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 238,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,050. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $508.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

