Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,954. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $81,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $81,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,344 shares of company stock valued at $936,390. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

