Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,591 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.18% of National Research worth $30,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Research by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 154.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of National Research stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $841.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

