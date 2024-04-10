Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $70.27

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Compound has a total market cap of $568.97 million and approximately $39.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $70.27 or 0.00102124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,097,040 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,097,040.28129817 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.38024463 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 481 active market(s) with $40,217,616.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

