Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Comerica Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Comerica by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

