Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 0.8%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.81. Approximately 4,461,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,341,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,433,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,422,218,000 after buying an additional 6,098,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.