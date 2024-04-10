Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
