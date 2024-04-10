Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

GLO opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,229.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

