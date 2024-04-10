Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.