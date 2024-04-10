ClearOne, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

