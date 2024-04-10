Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy Acquires 15 Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$12.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3,651.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2,499.99 and a 52 week high of C$3,856.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3,716.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$3,348.37. The stock has a market cap of C$77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 114.7020408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

CSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

