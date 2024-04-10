Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors decreased its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,743 shares during the quarter. Civeo makes up 5.2% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned 1.66% of Civeo worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Civeo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,001,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 23,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.17. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Civeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.