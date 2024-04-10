Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 290.8% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,367. The company has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CZWI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

