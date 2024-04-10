Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 56,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

