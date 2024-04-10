Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Issue $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cintas to earn $16.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $670.14 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

