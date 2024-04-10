Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Shares of CINF traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.18. 137,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

