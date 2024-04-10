Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.84.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $249.89. 462,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,821. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

