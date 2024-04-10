Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

