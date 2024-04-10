Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 0.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,932.00 and last traded at $2,924.15. 53,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 229,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,905.42.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,633.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,718.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,331.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.