Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,929.82 and last traded at $2,929.82. Approximately 40,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 229,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,926.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,633.33.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,718.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2,331.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

