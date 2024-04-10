China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) versus Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Head to Head Survey

China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY – Get Free Report) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Digital TV and Skillsoft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Skillsoft $555.12 million 0.14 -$724.96 million ($19.45) -0.48

China Digital TV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillsoft.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillsoft 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Digital TV and Skillsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Skillsoft has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 385.89%. Given Skillsoft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than China Digital TV.

Profitability

This table compares China Digital TV and Skillsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A Skillsoft -28.32% -25.26% -7.98%

Volatility and Risk

China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Skillsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Skillsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skillsoft beats China Digital TV on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

