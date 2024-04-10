Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.17

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 841564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 191.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

