Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after buying an additional 1,430,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after acquiring an additional 367,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

