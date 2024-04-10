Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,451. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

