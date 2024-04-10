Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Linde by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $451.45. The stock had a trading volume of 864,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,801. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.01 and its 200-day moving average is $414.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

