Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $327,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 672,439 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 920,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.17.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

