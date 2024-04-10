Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,853 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 2,764,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,227. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.
Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,461 over the last 90 days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
