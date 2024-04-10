Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,496 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 4.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. 320,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
