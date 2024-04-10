Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.