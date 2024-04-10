Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

