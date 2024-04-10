Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BA traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.75. 7,347,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,959,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $172.44 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

