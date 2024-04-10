Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384,969. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.