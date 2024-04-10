Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 171,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

