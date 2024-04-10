Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.39. 3,114,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,321. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

