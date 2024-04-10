Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.72. 34,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,997. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.